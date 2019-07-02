KCB commits Kshs 50m for WRC Safari Rally candidate event

KCB Bank Kenya has committed Kshs 50 million towards this year’s WRC Safari Rally Candidate event slated for Friday 5th July to Sunday 7th July 2019.

KCB Group Marketing and Communications Director Angela Mwirigi while making the announcement reiterated that the Bank will continue with its tradition of solid motorsport sponsorship in the coming years.

“KCB Bank Kenya will be the official banking partner for the 2019 Safari rally, we are envisaging to re-ignite the motorsport spirit in Kenya as we gear up for the return of the WRC” said Angela.

51 drivers have signed up for the historic event which will also double up as the fourth round of FIA African Rally Championship (ARC).

The 2019 Safari Rally will run this weekend with the crews traversing Nairobi and Nakuru counties.

The rally will be flagged outside the presidential pavilion at Kasarani Stadium at 11 am on Friday morning by President Uhuru Kenyatta after which the crews will set off for a grueling 796.86 Kms around Nairobi, Kiambu and Nakuru Counties.

Among the top contenders expected to spice up the competition are reigning two times Africa Champion Manvir Baryan, 5-times Safari Rally winner Carl Tundo, Zambian duo of Jassy Singh and Leroy Gomes and multiple Uganda Rally champion Ronald Ssebaguzi.

Also in the mix is the legendary 1994 WRC Safari Rally winner Ian Duncan, 2 times winner Baldev Chager and 3 times Nakuru Rally winner Onkar Rai.

After the flag off at Kasarani, drivers will head to Sopa lodge for overnight perc- Ferme before embarking on Saturdays action in Soysambu and Kedon’g on Sunday ahead of the Prize giving ceremony at 4:30 pm on Sunday at Sopa Lodge.

State House Spokesperson Kanze Dena Tuesday said this year’s Motorsport event is special because it is a candidate event for the return of the Safari Rally to the World Rally Championship calendar, returning Kenya to the global map of motorsport.

“We look forward to a thrilling competition over the three days and ask motorsport enthusiasts to come out in large numbers to support our Kenyan participants, among them the State House Chief of Staff Nzioka Waita in Car No. 60.” She said.