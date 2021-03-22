KCB  drops points against resurgent Zoo FC

KCB FC dropped two crucial points after being held to a 1-1 draw by Zoo FC during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Utalii Grounds, Nairobi.

Derrick Otanga handed the bankers the lead four minutes after resumption but Zoo who have now collected five points from a possible nine equalized through Castro Likhanga’s 60th minute header.

The draw coming at the back of a resounding victory against Gor Mahia left KCB FC head coach Zedekiah Otieno purring.

‘’If you look at the number of goal scoring opportunities we had like six of them and squandred most of them and this points to what area we need to work on’’,Zico said, ‘’ am not happy we tried our best but it wasn’t good enough after league leaders also dropped points on Saturday we expected to win’’,Zedekiah added.

Zoo FC head coach Herman Iswekha attributed the result that enabled the team collect the valuable point to tactical discipline warning of complacency in forthcoming league matches.

‘’The team has been impressive and I would urge the boys to keep their heads up and keep the momentum because every game is like a final and our target is to get out of relegation zone’’, Herman said.

Herman who has seen his side collect a single win from 14 games remained hopefull of the side’s continued progression .

‘’ Our striking force has not been sharp upfront but since we recently brought in Castro Likhanga we have seen the promise in him and we urge our fans to remain confident with the side’’,Herman spoke after the match.

Zoo remains rooted at the bottom of the log with eight points, a ranking that Herman believes will improve. ’’ sometimes the team begins either slowly or picks up immediately ,we have had a slow start but I can assure you that we will not be relegated’’, Herman remarked.

The draw leaves KCB second on the standings with 30 points, six adrift of league leaders Tusker Fc, while Zoo Fc is ranked 18th with 8 points.

FKF PL Results

Sunday 21,March 2021

Nzoia Sugar 1-1 Ulinzi Stars

Kakamega Homeboyz 1-0 Sofapaka

KCB FC 1-1 Zoo FC

