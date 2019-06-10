KCB FC appoints Zedekiah Otieno as new coach

Otieno, who takes over from June 10, replaces tactician Frank Ouna who has since left the club.
KCB Football Club (KCB FC) has appointed Zedekiah Otieno as the new head coach.

The transition is part of the changes meant to strengthen the team ahead of the coming season.

“We are keen to continually build a strong squad and tap it to its full potential. We are looking at a top 4 finish next season and therefore we are looking for the right mix of skills to propel the team,” said Paul Russo, the Club’s President who is also the KCB Group Director Regional Business.

KCB finished 10th in the SportPesa Premier league with 45 points, marking a largely successful season after promotion to the top flight league.

Zedekiah famously known as ‘Zico’ the immediate Posta Rangers Head Coach. Ouna was appointed as the KCB Head Coach on November 16, 2018.

KCB FC is sponsored by KCB Bank, the biggest lender by assets in the East African region.

