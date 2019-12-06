KCB FC confident heading into Rangers clash

After 5-2 drubbing of Kariobangi Sharks last weekend in Nairobi, KCB FC are confident of positive results ahead of this weekend’s clash with Posta Rangers in Machakos.

KCB FC assistant Coach Godfrey Oduor is expected to make only one change from his squad with the absence of Reagan otieno who is away on national duty.

Striker Enock Agwanda and attacking midfielder Simon Abuko are key to carry on with their superb form with Michael Kibwage and Bethwuel Warambo expected to stem opponents flow.

The bankers are 4th on the KPL log and will be seeking their 5th victory.

KCB FC will play AFC Leopards at Afraha Stadium in Nakuru during mashujaa day.

Elsewhere KCB Head Coach Curtis Olago believes his squad will bounce back from last week’s defeat at the hands of Kabras and post positive results in the remaining matches this season.

Speaking during the training session ahead of Saturday’s 3pm clash with Mwamba at Railway Grounds, the tactician has called on his charges not to fixate on their first ever loss but to bounce back with resounding victories.

“We went back to the drawing board and we will be more aggressive, the history and numbers from our club speaks for themselves”,said Olago.

Olago has made minimal changes to the last week’s squad.

Derrick Juma gets his first start in the senior side replacing skipper who is away on work commitment while Felix Ojoo earns his start replacing Martin who is unavailable due to personal commitment.

Isaac Njoroge moves to full back with Levy Amunga starting at the centre.