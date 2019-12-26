KCB FC keen on maintaining positive results during second leg

KCB Football Club will be keen on maintaining positive results during the second leg of 2019/2020 Kenya Premier League campaign.

The bankers have won seven games, drawn four and lost two so far, amassing 25 points and the team has been boosted by a return to form in recent times. The team is now fifth on the log.

The team is looking to reinforce its attack and to look to a higher conversion of chances created according to tactician Godfrey Oduor

“The defence has been good and the focus now is on reducing the number of goals conceded” said Oduor.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The team thumped Wazito FC 2-1 over the weekend in Machakos, with goals by Enock Agwanda in the35th minute and Simon Munala, a header, on the 67th minute.

So far, the team has netted 21 goals, 10 of them coming against Kariobangi Sharks and Posta Rangers in two successive weeks of excellent form.

Enock Agwanda is the top scorer with eight goals while Reagan Otieno and Simon Abuko have scored three and two goals apiece.

The bankers will kick off the second leg of the season with clashes against Mathare United on January 4 at Kasarani Stadium followed by clashes against Sofapaka and Chemilil to follow.