KCB FC knocks sharks 5-2 moving 7 positions up on KPL log

KCB FC talisman Reagan Otieno scored a brace as his side thrashed rivals Kariobangi Sharks 5-2 in a highly entertaining clash played at Kasarani Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Simon Abuko opened the score sheet with a screamer shot with Sharks netting two quick successive goals. Reagan Otieno restored the parity leaving the scores 2-2 at half time.

KCB were focused on the second half with great display of attacks and defence as they sought more goals. Their efforts bore fruit when Enock Agwanda curled home a superb shot netting the banker’s 3rdgoal.

The bankers kept on surging forward with Samuel Mwangi netting the 4th goal. KCB began another final onslaught with Reagan Otieno scoring the 5th goal.

KCB FC President Mr. Paul Russo lauded the squad on the achievement adding that the bankers will be keen to win the remaining matches.

“We have to be consistent in the remaining matches, the squad has what it takes to challenge for major honours this season” said Russo

The win sees KCB move 7 positions up on the KPL log settling for the second position behind league leaders Gor Mahia.

KCB will face Post Rangers on Sunday at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos.

