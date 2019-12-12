KCB FC shifts focus to Wazito clash after Nakuru draw

Written By: Claire Wanja
Enoch Agwanda
KCB FC talisman Enoch Agwanda was instrumental in their 0-0 draw with AFC AFC Leopards in Nakuru.

Agwanda shot a screamer shot on the 8th minute that saw AFC keeper punch the ball for a corner.

15 minutes later, he struck with a superb shot that hit the goal post. Ingwe responded with two quick counter attacks but KCB Goal keeper Allan Owiny made a dramatic saves on two occasions..

The heavy rains dampened the flow of the game during second half. Agwanda slid in the penalty area missing a precious chance to net a goal for the bankers.

KCB Coach Godfrey Oduor lauded his squad after the game adding that KCB will push Wazito FC to limits when the teams square it out at Kenyatta stadium in Machakos on Sunday.

