KCB FC trains in Nakuru ahead of Ingwe clash

KCB Football club have held their final training session on Wednesday evening in Nakuru ahead of their clash with AFC Leopards on Thursday at Afraha Stadium.

Coach Godfrey Oduor led a star studded team through the final paces. A jovial talis-man Enock Agwanda was joined by team mates Samuel Mwangi, winger Reagan Otieno, and Simon Munala during the session.

KCB FC will face AFC at 3pm kick off. The bankers have edged out AFC Leopards 1-0 in the last two encounters.

The squad will be aiming at building on their wining momentum that has seen them net 10 superb goals in the last two matches.

Mike Kibwage, Bethwuel Warambo, Denis Odhiambo and Baraka Badi are expected to stem the opponents flow in the back line.

Right Winger Kennedy Owino has scored in the last two matches with AFC Leopards.