KCB Foundation sets aside Kshs 50M to support cooperatives

KCB Foundation, through its Mifugo Ni Mali programme has set aside KShs. 50 million to support over 5,000 farmers in the livestock value chain in the form working capital and asset-based financing across 20 counties.

The foundation aims to enhance the commercialization and output of the farmers through Farmer Co-operative Organizations in the livestock value chain by enhancing market access and income opportunities for farmers across the country.

A total of 70 farmer co-operatives will be trained this year, followed by market linkages access through the extensive KCB network, as well as implementation of sustainable livestock production in light of the climate change which has affected food production.

KCB Foundation Chief of Party Caroline Wanjeri noted working through cooperatives is critical as they commercialize farmer operations and provides a learning environment to maximize on value addition, enabling farmers to realize their potential.

She said that “Farmer producer organizations in the livestock value chain experience challenges in accessing credit from banks due to their unstructured nature. The training will encompass governance, member equity and capitalization, financial and credit management, market performance, legal and regulatory needs, gender inclusion, and value addition.”

The first phase of the programme is under implementation in 10 counties; Laikipia, Baringo, Samburu, Taita Taveta, Narok, Kajiado, Mombasa, Kwale, Kilifi, Marsabit. The second phase of the programme will roll out in Isiolo, Wajir, Tana River, Lamu, Garissa, Turkana, West Pokot, Busia, Mandera and Kitui.

The Mifugo Ni Mali programme was launched in 2014 as an Enterprise Development programme working with Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs) focusing on four value-chains: meat, dairy, apiculture and aquaculture.