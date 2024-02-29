KCB gear up for the Kenya Cup Series against Menengai Oilers

Former Kenya Cup champions KCB are set to take on a third-placed Menengai Oilers in an enticing Kenya Cup fixture at the Nakuru Showground this weekend.

The bankers have kept their unbeaten run intact, securing a place in the semi-finals after drubbing Kenya Harlequins 45-15 in last weekend’s encounter.

The team currently sits second on the log with 44 points, one point behind leaders Kabras, while their opponents for the weekend sit third with 33 points.

KCB head coach Curtis Olago is expected to maintain his front three of Oscar Simiyu and Wilhite Mususi as props while captain Griffin as hook. Andy Cole Omollo and Davies Chenge are expected to play in the locks position.

Peter Waitere and Felix Ojoo are also expected to start in the forward positions while Emmanuel Opondo and Brian Wahinya will maintain their number nine and ten positions respectively.

Bob Muhati and Festus Shiasi will marshall the midfield department at 12 and 13 respectively, with an unchanged back three of Darwin Mukidza, Austin Sikutwa and Lionel Ajeliti.

Austin Sikutwa sits second in the leading try scorers list, while also boasting 63 points in the leading points’ scorers list placing him third on the list.

The bankers will have another crunch match after facing the oilers, travelling to Kakamega to face table-toppers Kabras Sugar on March 9th.