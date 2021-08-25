KCB Group completes acquisition of Banque Populaire du Rwanda

KCB Group says it has completed acquisition of Banque Populaire du Rwanda Plc (BPR) from Atlas Mara Mauritius Limited and Arise B.V.

This comes after the lender secured necessary regulatory approvals from Kenya and Rwanda regulators.

The acquisition now makes KCB Group the majority shareholder in BPR which is Rwanda’s second largest bank, with effect from August 25, 2021.

KCB Group CEO Joshua Oigara said the completion of the transaction in Rwanda will give the Group a stronger edge in deepening the ongoing Group strategy to scale regional presence.

“The combined history of BPR and KCB will take the Group to greater heights, giving us a stronger edge to play a bigger role in driving the financial inclusion and economic empowerment agenda in the East African region. This will increase our scale and improve our operating leverage by enabling us to deliver our existing retail and wholesale offerings to a wider base of customers in Rwanda while positioning the bank for sustainable growth in the long-term,” said Mr Oigara.

Following the buyout KCB says the new entity will be named BPR Bank by merging KCB Bank Rwanda and BPR.

KCB Group has appointed an integration committee made up of senior executives to spearhead the attainment of the single entity in Rwanda in the coming months.

KCB Group also intends to acquire 100% shareholding of African Banking Corporation Tanzania Limited (BancABC) from ABC Holdings Limited and Tanzania Development Finance Company Limited which have 96.6% and 3.4% stake respectively.

“The acquisition of BPR and BancABC provides KCB with the opportunity to rapidly scale up its balance sheet and revenue streams while leveraging on cost synergies, effectively putting it and all its stakeholders on a path to greater prosperity,” added Oigara.

This comes as the bank was awarded by the Global Finance Magazine for its green lending efforts where the bank processed Kshs. 98.1 billion loans for environmental suitability.

The Bank was named the winner of the Outstanding Leadership in Sustainable Loans in Africa category, during the inaugural Global Finance Sustainable Finance Awards 2021.