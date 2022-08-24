KCB Group half year net profit up 27pc to Ksh 19.5B

KCB Group has reported a profit after tax of Ksh 19.5 billion in the first six months of the year supported by growth in non-funded income and earnings from government securities.

The net profit growth represents a 27.6pc rise when compared to Ksh 15.3 billion the lender reported over the same period last year.

The growth in the lender’s loan book saw it earn Ksh 40.6 billion in net interest income compared to Ksh 36.4 the bank netted last year.

“In this half year, there has been a 20pc growth in gross customer loans driven by improved lending in personal, trade, transport and communication sectors powered by additional deposits,” said Kimathi Kiambi, KCB Group Chief Financial Officer.

Group loan book grew from Ksh 606.9 billion to Ksh 730.3 billion as at June 30, 2022 as total assets surged to Ksh 1.2 trillion from Ksh 1.0 trillion.

“We registered a consistent and robust balance sheet growth enabling us to channel financing to more businesses and households in the markets we operate in,” added Kathambi.

On the other hand, customer deposits grew to Ksh 908.6 billion from Ksh 786 billion reported over the same period last year.

