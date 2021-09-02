KCB hoping to extend their dominance ahead of Kenya Cup final

Defending Kenya Cup champions KCB and the in-form Kabras Sugar are the last men standing in the quest to be crowned Kenyan league champions in 2021 having stood head and shoulders above the rest of the field during the just concluding season.

The two are set to face off in the final at 2.00pm on Saturday 4 September 2021 at the Nandi Bears Club.

The bankers are expected to continue enjoying the services of their long serving player and former captain of the national team Andrew Amonde.

If you are wondering who we are playing for this final. A brother, father, perfect gentleman of the game, teammate, hero and absolute legend. Andrew "Asusu" "Opede" Amonde. Some people want it to happen, some wish it would happen, others make it happen.

The sugar millers finished the regular season unbeaten while the bankers finished second losing only once 30-23 against Kabras at the same venue

The western based Kabras side alongside KCB both won their semi finals encounters over the weekend outclassing Strathmore Leos and Menengai Oilers 39-19 and 35-17 respectively.

This will be the thirteenth meeting between the two sides since they first clashed in 2014.

Overall, KCB have won 9 of these encounters while Kabras have won 2. One match has ended in a draw.

The team arrived safely in Eldoret and immediately went in for the Wednesday Session.

Coming into this clash it is Kabras with the upper hand, having won the two most recent encounters against the defending champions.

In last year’s final, the Ruaraka- based KCB defeated Kabras 23-15 to lift the title making for a tense weekend finale.