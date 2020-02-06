KCB injects Ksh 25 million for KNRC, Autocross Championships

Written By: Buckley Fetha
KCB Injects Ksh 25 Million for KNRC, Autocross Championships
Kenya Motorsports Federation has received Ksh 25 million sponsorship deal from Kenya Commercial Bank for this season’s National Rally and Autocross Championship series.

The seven legs of the national rally championship have been allocated Ksh 20 million while Ksh 5 million will go towards the 10 autocross events.

The new season is set to begin on Sunday at Kajiado and Machakos.

The event will count towards the newly created East Africa Rally Championship that will traverse Kenya, Rwanda, Uganda, Tanzania, and Burundi.

Baldev Chager, Ian Duncan, Carl Tundo and Onkar Rai will lead Kenyan drivers at the event that has attracted two Ugandans, including 2019 National Rally Championship winner Yassin Nasser who will be navigated by Ali Katumba in a Subaru GVB.

The rally reconnaissance will take place at Stony Athi Resort this Saturday.

