The 2019 KCB Karen masters’ golf event will tee off on Thursday at the Par 72 Karen Country Club.

PGK Captain CJ Wangai has been drawn alongside road to the masters’ winners, Sabo Kasi, Joyce Maasai and Gathuri Wanjau in the first flight while Greg Snow is drawn alongside other budding golfers on the 10th tee at 8:00am.

30 Golfers who qualified for the kCB road to the masters have been paired with local and international pros for the one day action.

Daniel Van Tonder will play alongside KCB Group Director Regional Business, Jane Karuku and Vincent Rague while last year’s winner Michael Palmer will battle it out with other top golfers.

Wahome makes comeback

Reigning Kenya Amateur Golf Champion Samuel Njoroge is leading a four-man Kenya amateur team to the tees off.

Also in the mix is Nyali’s star player Daniel Nduva who won last weekend’s 56-hole Corronation Trophy in Nakuru. Nduva is the immediate former Kenya Amateur match play champion and one of the most consistent amateur golfers at the present.

Two-times Coast Open Champion Mathew Wahome, also from Nyali is the sole junior player in the team. Wahome, son of Junior Golf Foundation Coast Representative Alice Wahome has been known to be calm off the course, but on it he’s a talisman.

He is making a comeback to the big stage after winning the recent Trans Nzoia Championship, a round of the Kenya Amateur Golf Championship (KAGC-formerly GOTY).

Njoroge and Nduva missed the cut in the 2019 Magical Kenya Open and will be hoping to make amends in the Sunshine Tour event.

“We have been practicing at Karen over the past few days in order to familiarize with the course conditions. I’m glad that the few practice rounds we hav had are coming through really well. My aim is to make the cut and finish in the top 20 position, ” said Njoroge who won the 57th First Bank Lagos Amateur Golf Open last year at Ikoyi Club in his first visit to the West African country.

Njoroge was crowned the champion of the KAGC, formerly Goty, after winning last year’s Nyali Open. He will also be joined by Simon Njogu of Great Rift Valley Resort. Njogu is incidentally the reigning 2019 Muthaiga Open champion.

Njoroge, who turns out for Railway Club, has been posting good results since winning Mt Kenya Golf Championship, which was the first event in the 2019 KAGC Series. He also won the Railway Invitational, his home round of the national series.

Notable absetee in the team is Muthaiga junior Mutahi Kibugu who was among the two juniors in the Kenya Open team who later playing for Muthaiga at this year’s Tannahill Shield. The four Kenyan amateurs are all single handicapped players selected through Kenya Golf Union ranks.

The amateurs will join the 30 local professional players named recently to represent the country in the prestigious Sunshine Tour event.

Twenty five professionals qualified from the PGK Order of Merit following the conclusion of the four leg KCB Road To The Masters.

Five others made it by virtue of making the cut at the Kenya Open 2019 and last year’s Karen Master’s. They are Simon Ngige and Justus Madoya in this year’s Kenya Open and Dismas Indiza, Riz Charania and Mohit Mediratta in the Karen Masters.

Meanwhile, foreigners mainly from down south and various parts of Africa are in the country well in time for Karen Masters.

Uganda will field there players including Philip Kasozi who qualified for the 2019 Kenya Open through the Safari Tour series. In town also is last year’s runner up Merrick Bremner who is being sponsored by Betway. KCB has invited partners including Standard Group, Johnnie Walker, Coca Cola, DT Dobie to enhance the experience at the event for the thousands of golf fans expected to grace the event.

TEAM KENYA: -AMATEURS

Samuel Njoroge -RAILWAYS, Daniel Nduva -NYALI GCC, Mathew Wahome -NYALI GCC and Simon NJOGU-GREAT RIFT

-PROFESSIONALS

Exemptions from Road To Masters qualifiers

Simon Ngige , Dismas Indiza, Rizwan Charania , Mohit Mediratta and Justus Madoya

PGK Order of Merit

CJ Wangai, Greg Snow, Alfred Nandwa, David Wakhu, Erick Ooko Obura, Nelson Mudanyi, Jeff Kubwa, Njuguna Ngugi , David Odhiambo, Tony Omuli , Sujan Shah , David Opati , Hesbon Kutwa , Ganeev Giddie , Dennis Saikwa Ken Abuto , Richard Ainley, Frank Matilo , Jacob Okello , Edwin Mudanyi , Kenneth Bollo, Joseph W Karanja, Sullivan Muthugia, Boniface Simwa , Kopan Timbe,

Pro Reserves

Kevin Mabele, JM Karanja, Charan Thethy and Anil Shah