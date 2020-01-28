KCB ladies Volleyball sign Malkia Strikers captain Moim

The KCB Ladies volleyball team has revamped its squad after the signing of the National women’s volleyball team Malkia Strikers captain Mercy Moim.

Moim who returns to her former team will be joined by middle blocker Edith Wisa who also signed from Kenya Prisons.

Other signings are Malkia Strikers opposite Sharon Chepchumba, formerly with Kenya Pipeline and Ugandan middle blocker Sharon Amito who crosses over from Ndejje University.

The four new signings are expected to blend in with other regulars in the team like Noel Murambi, Leonida Kasaya, Jemimah Siang’u and Rwandese setter Ernestine Akimanizanye.