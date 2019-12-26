KCB ladies volleyball team bolsters squad, names Bitok as technical advisor

The KCB Ladies volleyball team has revamped the squad ahead of the 2020 season in what will also bring in experienced tactician Paul Bitok as the new technical advisor.

The KCB Bank Kenya backed team has completed the signing off our new players as next year’s Africa Women club championship campaign beckons.

The bankers have acquired the services of Africa’s best attacker Sharon Chepchumba Kiprono from Kenya Pipeline and center player Edith Wisa from Kenya Prisons.

Also joining the team from Kwathanze Secondary School are libero Sandui Chepkemoi and setter Emmaculate Nekesa Masoki.

Bitok, a former coach, employee and player of KCB returns to club after a 10-year stint in Rwanda.

“We had an excellent run in 2019. We believe the new lineup sets us up for greater performance in 2020 and beyond,” said KCB Group Head of Corporate and Regulatory Affairs Judith Sidi Odhiambo who is the Club’s Patron.

“We are glad to have Bitok onboard, his immense experience is key in our quest for challenge in local and continental honours,” said Mrs. Odhiambo.

KCB technical bench now comprises of Technical Advisor Paul Bitok, Head Coach Japheth Munala and Assistant coach DavidMuthui. The rest are strength and conditioning coach PhiladelphiaOrlando, team physio Simon Kibe, and trainer Eunice Maiyo.Moses Kimani will remain the Team manager.

The bankers qualified for the 2020 Africa club championship as runners up after edging out Kenya Pipeline and DCI during the 2019 KCB KVF National play offs.

The team will be keen to improve on their 9th position finish during last year’s Women club championship held in Egypt.