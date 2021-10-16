KCB, Leopards duel ends in a stalemate

FKF Premier League last season’s runners-up KCB drew 0-0 against AFC Leopards in their second match of the league campaign staged at Thika Stadium in Kiambu.

Zedekiah Otieno’s charges failed to capitalise on available opportunities that would have seen them kill the game in the first half.

They remain winless having lost 2-1 to former champions Gor Mahia in their opening match three weeks ago.

Leopards on the other hand are unbeaten as they beat champions Tusker 1-0 in their season opener.

🔢| League standings @BandariOfficial patched on top of the table after yesterday's win over @BidcoUnited , @MathareUtd at the bottom of the log after today's loss to @UlinziStarsFC What position is your team in?#FKFPL pic.twitter.com/b8IbgPrVh6 — FKF Premier League (@Officialfkfpl) October 16, 2021

Elsewhere Clinton Omondi scored inside the final 20 minutes at the same venue to help hand Ulinzi Stars a 1-0 win over Mathare United.

The Soldiers had secured a similar 1-0 result over Nzoia Sugar on matchday 1 and now sit in second place.

Mathare on their part find themselves bottom after two losses.

League debutants Kenya Police lost their their second consecutive game in a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Nairobi City Stars in a match played at Kasarani Annex on Saturday.

Police who were promoted to the top flight league this year had lost 1-0 to Kakamega Homeboyz during the opening match of the season and needed a win especially after roping in new stars in former AFC Leopards striker Mark Makwatta and former Gor Mahia star Clifton Miheso.

The victory saw the soldier join Bandari at the top of the standings with six points though with an inferior goal difference of two goals.