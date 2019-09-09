KCB lift Driftwood 7s, crowned overall 2019 circuit winners

Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) are the 2019 Driftwood Sevens champions after beating Impala Saracens 26-21 in the main cup final.

The Bankers also clinched this year’s Stanbic Bank National Sevens Circuit overall national championship for the first time since 2014 with 116 points.

The Kenya Cup champions were confirmed the series champions after reaching cup quarters.

This came after their closest competitors Mwamba and Top Fry slipped up in their pool stages and dropped to the Challenge Trophy while the Bankers secured their Cup quarterfinal slot having topped Pool A.

Mwamba RFC overpowered Nakuru RFC to lift the Challenge trophy and finish number two on the overall standings while Kenya Harlequins beat Homeboyz in the 3rd place playoffs.

Menengai Cream Homeboyz finished third in the overall standings of the national sevens series.

On their way to the title, KCB won Kakamega 7s, Dala 7s and Christie 7s as Mwamba took honours at Kabeberi and Prinsloo 7s legs