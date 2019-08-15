KCB makes 5pc net profit in first six months

KCB has registered a 5 percent increase in net profit to 12.7 billion shillings during the first six months driven by interest income from investing in government securities and providing business loans.

The lender’s loan loss provision jumped by 266 percent to 3 billion shillings.

Lending to the private sector has picked up in the country after a High Court ruling in March this year that annulled interest rate capping law.

KCB increased loans and advances to 478.7 billion shillings as at end of June this year up from 421.5 billion shillings a year earlier, which the lender attributed to strong lending to retail and corporate customers.

However, the increased lending returned to hurt the bank with the stock of gross non-performing loans increasing to 39.1 billion shillings, up from 37.6 billion shillings in June last year.

This pushed KCB to adjust its loan loss provision from 827 million shillings to 3 billion shillings.

Net interest income rose 5 percent to 25.4 billion shillings, attributable to a 14 percent expansion of the loan book while fees and commissions increased by 31 percent to 8.9 billion shillings.

KCB says transactions done outside its branches increased to 96 percent of total transactions, up from 87 per cent in 2018 driven by mobile banking.

Despite opposition from a parliamentary committee, KCB officials say they expect to complete the takeover of National Bank of Kenya by next month.

KCB has recommended an interim dividend payout of one shilling per share.