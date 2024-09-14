KCB misses Prinsloo quarters, Quins smell title

KCB RFC sevens head coach Andrew Amonde remains upbeat despite the side missing out on the quarter finals of the ongoing Prinsloo Sevens in Nakuru.

KCB the defending champions of the national sevens circuit wound up their group matches in third position after two wins, a loss and a draw in its pool matches.

KCB drew 7-7 with Nondescripts in its final group game after having beaten Mwamba 15-0 and a 20-21 loss against Nakuru Rfc .

The result means that KCB will now play in the challenger Cup with head coach Andrew Amonde expressing his determination to lead the team to the Challenger title.

“Tough outing for the boys today but we keep our heads held high. For sure, some of them were a bit nervous but these are the lessons we are picking after this circuit. For now, we want to pick the points we can get before shifting our attention to the fifteens version of the game. I am proud of them regardless,” said an optimistic Amonde.

The bankers performance leaves title contenders and series leaders Kenya Harlequins in a good position to clinch the national circuit title.

Heading into the final leg in Nakuru, Quins leads the standings with 97 points while Kabras is second on 88 points while KCB was placed third two points adrift.

“It has really been a frustrating outing for us today. I did not expect the team to lose a match here but that is the nature of this sport; you win some, you lose some. It is a very young squad and we are all learning from our shortcomings. The future of the team is in safe hands, for now we focus on the upcoming fixtures. Hopefully, we will finish the circuit third,” noted Lionel Ajeliti.

Kenya Harlequins inch closer to the title

Series leaders Kenya Harlequins remained on course for the national title after they won all their group A matches.

Quins defeated Zetech Oaks 31-17 before outclassing Menengai Oilers 17-12 then wrapped up their group matches by beating Mombasa Rc 38-12.

Meanwhile Prinsloo defending champions Kabras Sugar also kept alive their title hopes after advancing to the quarter final unbeaten. Kabras beat Daystar University 26-5 in their opening match before walloping Kabarak University 38-0. The western based out fit also saw off the Stallion 26-5.

Kenya Harlequins,Kabras RFC and Strathmore Leos will be joined in the quarter finals by BlakBlad,Oilers,Nondies and Stallions.