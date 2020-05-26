KCB Mvita branch closed after employee tests positive for Covid-19

KCB closes Mvita branch after employee tests positive for Covid-19

KCB Bank has temporarily closed its Mvita branch in Mombasa after a staffer contracted the Covid-19.

Through a press statement, KCB Bank CEO Joshua Oigara on Tuesday confirmed the case and revealed contact tracing has commenced for colleagues.

The branch has since been temporarily closed for three days with the approval of the Central Bank of Kenya to enable immediate cleaning and disinfection of the premises.

“The affected staff who were working with him have been informed and are currently undergoing counselling and screening to ensure their safety and well-being,” he said.

“Our priority remains to safeguard the safety and well-being of all our staff, customers, and other stakeholders during these difficult times,” said the CEO.

Oigara said the bank has deployed screening and quarantine protocol to manage the incident.

Customers have since been encouraged to access services using digital channels—mobile banking, KCB-M-Peas, Vooma, and internet banking—or other alternative banking touchpoints.

In addition, Mvita branch customers are being urged to visit nearby branches and agents for assistance.

 

