KCB plot capture of national title as plays off serve off next week

KCB Women’s Volleyball Team intensified its training ahead of the 2023 Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) League playoffs scheduled for October 2nd- 4th at the Kasarani Indoor Arena.

The 2022 African Club Champions will be attempting to capture the title that has eluded them for the past 15 years and came close to lifting it only to lose in the final to Kenya Pipeline.

KCB finished second during the regular league season after collecting a total of 24 points as Pipeline again reigned supreme.

KCB will begin their quest for the national title against Kenya Prisons on Monday, October 2nd before playing DCI the following day then wrap up the fixtures against sworn rivals Kenya Pipeline on Wednesday.

Head coach Japhet Munala declared the squad ready for the play offs.

“We are ready to face our opponents. We started training here on Monday and I cannot wait to see the girls go out there on the big stage to clinch this trophy after such a long wait. We look forward to an interesting result that we shall all be proud of.”

The final squad is expected to be named this weekend with newly recruited Kwathanze High school’s Marlene Terry expected to make the cut.