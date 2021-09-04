KCB retains Kenya Cup

by Maxwell Wasike

KCB staged a spectacular comeback to win the 2021 Kenya Cup beating Kabras Sugar 28-25 in extra time on Saturday, Sep 4, 2021, at Nandi Bears.

Kabras led 20-0 at halftime and looked like a sure bet for their second Kenya Cup title win in history.

However, after a lengthy stop, KCB showed their dominance scoring back-to-back tries to send the game to extra time after 25-25 and eventually Darwin Mukidza’s three points from the tee to win 28-25.

Olympians Andrew Amonde and Vincent Onyala scored the decisive tries before a three-pointer in sudden death.

It was KCB’s fourth Kenya Cup win in a row and the fifth they had beaten Kabras in the final.

  

Latest posts

Harambee Stars ready against Rwanda,says Mulee

Maxwell Wasike

Naomi Osaka announces tennis break after US Open loss

Maxwell Wasike

Meja off to AIK for five year contract

Maxwell Wasike

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More