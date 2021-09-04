KCB retains Kenya Cup

KCB staged a spectacular comeback to win the 2021 Kenya Cup beating Kabras Sugar 28-25 in extra time on Saturday, Sep 4, 2021, at Nandi Bears.

Kabras led 20-0 at halftime and looked like a sure bet for their second Kenya Cup title win in history.

However, after a lengthy stop, KCB showed their dominance scoring back-to-back tries to send the game to extra time after 25-25 and eventually Darwin Mukidza’s three points from the tee to win 28-25.

Infringement by the hosts in their 22M, Mukidza drills in the three points. KCB making an impressive comeback to secure and defend the Kenya Cup title. FT scores Kabras 25 – KCB 28

Olympians Andrew Amonde and Vincent Onyala scored the decisive tries before a three-pointer in sudden death.

It was KCB’s fourth Kenya Cup win in a row and the fifth they had beaten Kabras in the final.