KCB RFC confident of win ahead of clash

The team has rested David Chenge, Arthur Owilah, Martin Owilah, and Oliver Mangeni
KCB Rugby FC Head Coach Curtis Olago is hopeful that his squad will successfully defend the Kenya Cup title this season.

The bankers head to Kisumu Friday to face off with Kisumu RFC at Kisumu Polytechnic on Saturday before squaring it out with Western Bulls in Kakamega in the next clash.

Curtis Lilako will skipper the strong squad that comprises of 2019 KCB Most Valuable Player Oscar Sorano Simiyu, Kenya international Darwin Mukidza, Shaban Ahmed.

“The squad is playing well at the moment, we want to keep on pushing the game after a game” said Captain Lilako.

KCB will face off with Kenya Harlequins on February 1 ahead of Enterprise cup round of 16 clash with Strathmore slated to take place on February 8. 2

The team steamrolled Blak Blad last weekend, running in 13 tries and 8 conversions as they beat them 81-10.

