Written By: David Karanja
KCB Rfc make four changes ahead of Homeboyz clash
Kenya Cup champions KCB have made four changes ahead of their eagerly-awaited clash with Homeboyz RFC slated for Saturday afternoon at Ruaraka Sports Club.

Skipper Curtis Lilako who picked a knock in training and fullback Isaac Njoroge will miss the match.

Njoroge will be replaced by Levy Amunga at fullback with Vincent Onyala making the bench alongside half-backs Johnstone Olindi and Michael Wanjala.

Other changes see Oliver Mangeni replace Martin Owila at second row.

Both KCB and Homeboyz have won their four matches to remain unbeaten alongside Kabras Sugar.

Muraya Kamunde

