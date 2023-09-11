KCB RFC savours national circuit championship victory

KCB RFC, celebrated a double victory on the final day of the national sevens rugby season, defending the Kababeri 7s tournament and the National Sevens Series championship title.

In the Kababeri 7s final against Nakuru RFC , KCB RFC dominated from the outset, leading 12-0 at halftime with tries scored by under-20 international Mike Wamalwa and the skillful Brian Wahinya. Despite being reduced to just six players in the second half, KCB RFC managed two more tries, courtesy of Wamalwa and Trevor Odawa.

KCB RFC won all six matches in the competition to seal their status as series champions even before reaching the quarter-finals, as the series leaders, Kabras RFC, were beaten 12-7 by Oilers at the quarter final stage.

KCB RFC’s head coach, Andrew Amonde, expressed his satisfaction with the team’s performance,

“Part of the strategy and game plan was leading from a lot of coaches, and I think it has come to help them because they have picked a lot, and you can see when they are playing, there is a very different way.”

This victory secures KCB RFC’s place as the champions of the 2023 National Sevens Series, the journey, marked by victories in two legs of the Circuit, the Dala 7s in Kisumu and the Christie 7s in Nairobi.