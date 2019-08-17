KCB Rugby FC seeks a third title in Nakuru

The penultimate round of National 7s circuit gets underway over the weekend at Nakuru Athletic Club.

KCB Coach Denis Mwanja is confident that his squad will mastermind another massive victory in Nakuru.

“The boys are ready for the game, we will give our best to win the cup”,said Mwanja.

KCB are pooled alongside Northern Suburbs, Stanbic Mwamba and Mombasa RFC

The bankers whipped Mombasa RFC 24-7 during the opening round on Saturday morning.

KCB leads the national series circuit with 59 points.

