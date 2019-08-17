KCB Rugby FC seeks a third title in Nakuru

Written By: Claire Wanja
27

KBC-survey-feedback-poster

The penultimate round of National 7s circuit gets underway over the weekend at Nakuru Athletic Club.

KCB Coach Denis Mwanja is confident that his squad will mastermind another massive victory in Nakuru.

Also Read  Caster Semenya 'never felt supported' by women in sport

“The boys are ready for the game, we will give our best to win the cup”,said Mwanja.

Also Read  Kipchoge likens sub-two hour marathon attempt to moon landing

KCB are pooled alongside Northern Suburbs, Stanbic Mwamba and Mombasa RFC

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

The bankers whipped Mombasa RFC 24-7 during the opening round on Saturday morning.

Also Read  Manvir holds 20sec lead after 21km Mombasa Cement night stage

KCB leads the national series circuit with 59 points.

KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR