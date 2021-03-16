KCB secures Kshs. 16.5B loan to boost credit to women-owned SMEs

KCB Bank Kenya has secured Kshs. 16.5 billion ($150 million) from a group of lenders to enhance credit to green projects and to youth and women owned small businesses hurt by COVID-19 disruptions.

The loan facility scured from the International Finance Corpoation (IFC), the SANAD Fund for MSMEs (SANAD), the Belgian Investment Company for Developing Countries (BIO), and Symbiotics will enable KCB strengthen it’s capital base and allow it to advace credit to qualified ventures.

According to the lender, the loan facility will also help SMEs recover from setbacks triggered by COVID-19 pandemic such as accessing to worling capital and funds for expansion.

“The SME sector is a growth area for the bank and the loan will help expand financing to unique market segments like women and youth owned enterprises that are critical to the growth of the economy,” said Joshua Oigara, KCB Group Chief Executive Officer.

Of the $150 million, IFC contributed Kshs. 11.2 billion ($101.75 million) and mobilized Kshs. 2.4 billion ($22 million) from BIO, Kshs. 1.7 billion ($15 million) from SANAD Fund, and Kshs. 1.2 billion ($11.25 million) from Symbiotics.

“This support from IFC and our partners will help KCB Bank Kenya expand its portfolio of climate-friendly projects and reach smaller businesses at a time when many are facing COVID-19-related challenges. Supporting green projects and smaller businesses will help Kenya recover faster from the current economic slowdown and build a more resilient and sustainable economy,” said Jumoke Jagun-Dokunmu, IFC Regional Director for Eastern Africa.

KCB Kenya is seeking to increase its MSME portfolio and to build on its existing support for clean energy, green buildings, and climate-smart agribusinesses projects, helping Kenya meet its climate targets.

IFC and the co-lenders will also provide advisory services to help KCB Bank Kenya expand lending for green projects and better monitor and support its portfolio.

Luuk Zonneveld, CEO at BIO, said, “We are very happy with this investment in KCB Bank Kenya, as this investment will allow the institution to continue to provide and expand its services to local SMEs in Kenya, strengthening the local economy in one of our target countries.”

According to IFC, its committed investment portfolio in Kenya now stands at Kshs. 97.6 billion ( $887.3 million) as of June 30, 2020 covering financial, manufacturing, agribusiness, services, and infrastructure sectors.