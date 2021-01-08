KCB seek to maintain top perch as Gor aim to defend title

Nine Matches have been lined up as the 7th round of BetKing Kenya Premier League action kicks off on Friday, January 8, 2021.

One of the key highlights is KCB taking on Bidco United; whereby the bankers seek to showcase their title chasing credentials and widen the lead at the top. The bankers have a 100%-win record so far this season but have to be wary of a Bidco side, who tested their first win last week and will be itching to add an additional 3 points.

Gor Mahia fresh from their continental assignment and with some catching up to do, battle it out with Kariobangi Sharks at the MISC Kasarani on Sunday, creating the highlight of the weekend as Sharks hope to rack up three points while Gor Mahia is in a quest to maintain its defending champions status.

The Postmen will be pitted against Nairobi City Stars on Friday, with Posta currently holding the 13th position in the league standings while City Stars stands at position 5.

Mathare United and Zoo Kericho FC take part in their first assignment of the season after being reinstated to the league.

Kakamega Homeboyz who recently secured sponsorship host Tusker FC seeking to steady the ship after a somewhat indifferent form.

BKPL Round 7 Fixtures

Friday

Posta Rangers vs Nairobi City Stars (Kasarani Stadium, 3 pm)

2. Ulinzi Stars vs Vihiga United (Afraha Stadium, 3 pm)

Saturday

Sofapaka vs Mathare United (Wundanyi Stadium, 3 pm)

2. KCB FC vs Bidco United (Kasarani Stadium, 1:30 pm)

3. AFC Leopards vs Wazito (Kasarani, 4 pm)

4. Zoo vs Bandari FC (Afraha Stadium, 3 pm)

Sunday

Nzoia Sugar vs Western Stima (Sudi Stadium, 3 pm)

2. Kariobangi Sharks vs Gor Mahia (Kasarani Stadium, 3 pm)

3. Kakamega Homeboyz vs Tusker FC (Bukhungu Stadium, 3 pm)

