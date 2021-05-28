KCB shareholders okay Kshs. 3.2B dividend pay, acquisitions in Tanzania, Rwanda

KCB Group shareholders have approved a dividend payout amounting to Kshs. 3.2 billion as well as a proposal to acquire two commercial banks in Rwanda and Tanzania.

The board had proposed a first and final dividend of KShs 1.00 per share.

At the 5oth Annual General Meeting held virtually on Thursday shareholders also approved a proposal to acquire up to 100% of the issued ordinary shares in Banque Populaire Du Rwanda (BPR) and a 100% stake in African Banking Corporation Tanzania Limited (BancABC).

“These acquisitions will reinforce the Group’s leadership position and give us a stronger edge to play a bigger role in driving the financial inclusion agenda in the East African region while building a robust and financially sustainable and profitable organization for the shareholders,” said KCB Group Chairman Mr. Andrew W. Kairu.

According to the lender, the two acquisitions are part of the group’s ongoing strategy to achieve regional relevance and increase its footprint.

KCB Group had reached a sale agreement with Atlas Mara (ATMA) to acquire Banque Populaire Du Rwanda and African Banking Corporation Tanzania Limited late last year and now awaits necessary approvals from regulators following shareholders’ nod.

“The pandemic tested our resilience, but the Group maintained the balance sheet growth momentum it has built for over a decade. This growth was recorded across all the businesses and translated to all the subsidiaries returning a profit for the year,” said KCB Group CEO and MD Joshua Oigara.

“As the economy continues to reopen, we are strengthening our balance sheet to give us room to support our customers and stakeholders through the crisis while ring-fencing the business for the post-pandemic growth,” said Oigara.

Acquisition of stakes in BPR will effectively place KCB Group as the second largest bank in Rwanda while full control of BancABC by KCB Tanzania, a subsidiary of the group, will strengthen its retail and commercial banking operations and putting it among the top 10 banks in Tanzania.