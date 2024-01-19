KCB take on Strathmore Leos in this weekend’s Kenya Cup

KCB RFC will be hoping to continue their imperious form this season in the Kenya Cup as they take on Strathmore Leos this Saturday at the Den in Ruaraka.

The bankers have picked up four straight wins to maintain second position on the log, level on points with leaders Kabras. Kabras though boast a better points accrued.

Austin Sikutwa currently sits third in the points scored charts with 30 points while winger Festus Shiasi currently sits fourth at most tries scored with five.

Scrum-half Samuel Asati, winger, Festus Shiasi and Vincent Onyala, who were influential in the Kenya Sevens glory in the HSBC challenger series in Dubai are back from the tournament but unlikely feature in the match.

Strathmore on the other hand have lost 3 matches out of 5, with the latest coming at the hands of Kenya Harlequins, who drubbed them 8-6, and will be hoping to turn their fortunes against the strong Bankers side who are yet to lose a match in 4 games.

Strathmore are currently 5th on the log standings with 9 points ten behind their next opponents.

The last meeting between the two came last year in January where KCB beat the Leos 33-18.