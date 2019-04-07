KCB thrashes Vihiga 3-0 in KPL match

Written By: Fredrick Muoki
1

KCB Sunday registered their 7th win of the season after thrashing Vihiga United three goals to nil in a Kenyan Premier League match that was played at Bukhungu stadium.

KCB under the tutelage of Frank Ouna scored through Ezekiel Odera, Kennedy Owino, and Simon Abuko to clinch all important points and move to the ninth position on the log table with 29 points.

In other results, Posta Rangers lost 2-1 to Sony Sugar while Kakamega Homeboyz claimed a 2-0 win over Chemelil Sugar.

Nzoia United beat Mt Kenya 2-1 while Sofapaka claimed a 2-0 win over Zoo Kericho.

Elsewhere, KCA University team claimed a 2-1 win over Nakuru team in a Kenya Hockey Super men’s league match that was played today at City Park.

Sikh Union lost 2-1 to Western Jaguars. In the ladies category, Multimedia University lost 2-1 to MSC Ladies.

