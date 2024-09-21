KCB thump Posta Rangers as AFC Leopards edges out Bidco

KCB thump Posta Rangers as AFC Leopards edge out Bidco
KCB FC registred their second successive win after pipping Posta Rangers 3-0 in Football Kenya Federation Premier League match played at Thika Stadium.
Francis Kahiro gave KCB the lead tapping home A lemeck Oloo long range effort that was spilled by Posta Ranger goalkeeper Kelvin Opiyo.
Kahiro scored his second at the stroke of half time after connecting Kevin Okumu’s teasing cross.
Stephen Etyang completed the Bankers scoring after netting home the third with three minutes to go.
Following the win KCB consolidated their top position with 7 points while Rangers who suffered their first loss dropped to sixth with 4 points.
Meanwhile AFC Leopards moved to second on the standings after beating BIDCO 1-0 at the same venue.
The lone goal was scored by Sydney Lokale in the 79th minute.
FKF PL RESULTS
SATURDAY 21 SEPTEMBER 2024
AFC leopards 1-0 Bidco United
Mathare United 1-1 Sofapaka
KCB 3-0 Posta Rangers
Mara Sugar 1-0 City Stars
FIXTURES
Sunday,22 September 2024
Kariobangi Sharks Vs Muranga Seal
Tusker Vs Kakamega Homeboyz
Ulinzi Vs Shabana