KCB thump Posta Rangers as AFC Leopards edges out Bidco

KCB thump Posta Rangers as AFC Leopards edge out Bidco

KCB FC registred their second successive win after pipping Posta Rangers 3-0 in Football Kenya Federation Premier League match played at Thika Stadium.

Francis Kahiro gave KCB the lead tapping home A lemeck Oloo long range effort that was spilled by Posta Ranger goalkeeper Kelvin Opiyo.

Kahiro scored his second at the stroke of half time after connecting Kevin Okumu’s teasing cross.

Stephen Etyang completed the Bankers scoring after netting home the third with three minutes to go.

Following the win KCB consolidated their top position with 7 points while Rangers who suffered their first loss dropped to sixth with 4 points.

Meanwhile AFC Leopards moved to second on the standings after beating BIDCO 1-0 at the same venue.

The lone goal was scored by Sydney Lokale in the 79th minute.

FKF PL RESULTS

SATURDAY 21 SEPTEMBER 2024

AFC leopards 1-0 Bidco United

Mathare United 1-1 Sofapaka

KCB 3-0 Posta Rangers

Mara Sugar 1-0 City Stars

FIXTURES

Sunday,22 September 2024

Kariobangi Sharks Vs Muranga Seal

Tusker Vs Kakamega Homeboyz

Ulinzi Vs Shabana