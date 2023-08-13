KCB trounce Strathmore Leos to lift Christie Sevens

KCB RFC won the Christie Sevens rugby tournament after beating Strathmore Leos 17-12 in the final played Sunday at RFUEA Grounds in Nairobi.

This was KCB’s first Christie Sevens title since 2019 while Strathmore Leos went into the final as the defending champions.

Leos got off to a bright start scoring the first unconverted try through Gabriel Ayimba who went over the white wash after a scramble in KCB’S box.

KCB leveled the scores through outstanding Brian Wahinya who also successfully converted it to hand KCB a 7-5 lead.

The bankers went into the break with a 17-5 lead after Festus Safari Shiasi touched down for the second try.

Kenyan International Vincent Onyala wrapped up the scoring for the Bankers after restart to stretch the lead and despite Strathmore Leo’s late charge following Nigel Amainza’s converted try,KCB held on to claim a 17-12 win.

In an earlier 3rd place play -off series leaders Kabras beat Nakuru 19-12 while Impala won the ladies title after seeing off Mwamba 26-7.

Following KCB’S triumph they cut Kabra’s lead at the top of the standings to within 2 points.Kabras leads the log on 80 points.

The 6 legged series now heads to Eldoret for the 5th round scheduled September 2-3rd before culminating with the Kabeberi sevens in Nairobi a weekend later.