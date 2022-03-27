KCPE 2021 results to be released Monday or Tuesday

The Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) 2021, examination results are expected to be released either Monday or Tuesday.

According to the Education Cabinet Secretary Professor George Magoha, the release of the results will depend on President Uhuru Kenyatta’s diary.

The CS also announced that the marking of the examination was completed last week with a few formalities being observed to avoid gaps.

According to data from the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC), 1,225,507 candidates enrolled for the 2021 KCPE exam as compared to 1,191,752 candidates in 2020.

The 2021 KCPE was administered between March 7 and March 9, 2022.

The three-day exam period saw 1.2 million candidates take the national exams in 28,248 exam centres across the country and be supervised by 242,406 teachers assigned by the Teachers Service Commission. The 2021 class is expected to join Form One in May.

The 2021 KCPE exams were delayed as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

