KCPE candidate dies in Nyandarua shortly after giving birth


A Nyandarua County Health Worker administers oxygen to an infant to resuscitate him in an ambulance to Nyahururu County Referral Hospital.

A Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) candidate has died shortly after giving birth, in Aberdares, Nyandarua County, raising questions on whether the students must sit for the examination while undergoing treatment.

Nyandarua County Commissioner Benson Leparmorijpo has confirmed that the pupil at Pesi Primary school succumbed to excessive bleeding shortly after being admitted at the Nyahururu County Referral Hospital.

“The girl reported at the examination Centre in a jovial mood Tuesday morning but experienced labour pains shortly before the morning paper.

She was admitted at Pesi Dispensary, where she delivered a baby boy normally, at 10am. She was allowed to rest and continued with her examination at the facility but was noted to have excessive bleeding,” the CC said.

The CC said  the girl who  was ferried in an ambulance to Nyahururu County Referral Hospital together with the infant is  said to have developed breathing complications.

“The body has been removed to Nyahururu Mortuary awaiting autopsy. The baby has been incubated and being attended to at the facility,” added the County Commissioner.

Leparmoriipo added that another candidate in Kipipiri lost her baby on Monday afternoon, regretting that the students had to go through trauma, while sitting her papers.

Another girl also delivered successfully on Monday, with her and the child said to be in a stable condition.

“It is a pity that these girls must sit for the examination while undergoing treatment. The persons administering the examination are a compromise to administration of medication, we suspect the girl was not given an injection to stop the bleeding,” regretted Mary Wambui, a resident of Nyahururu town.

Antony Mwangi regretted that even stable grown-up women developed complications including postpartum depression that was enough to keep them off radar.

