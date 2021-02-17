KCPE candidates given time to revise day schools choices

The Kenya Certificate Of Primary Education (KCPE) candidates have been given between February 15 and and February 26 to revise their subcounty school choices (referred to day schools).

In a circular on Wednesday, Education Permanent Secretary Belio Kipsang said this was is in order to enable the Ministry of Education place all learners to secondary schools centrally.

” The Kenya National Examination Council has therefore made it possible for learners through their schools to revise the choices between 15th February, 2021 and 26 February, 2021. Kindly advise all primary schools presenting candidates for KCPE that the choice of day schools will be based on the parents/guardians/area of residence. ” Read the circular

This is a departure from the past where candidates made choices from schools within sub-counties where they sat for examinations.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Kipsang added that the day schools should be within commutable distance from their residence.

The schools were directed to be provided with the list of all sub counties schools in the country.

The over 1.1 million candidates are expected to sit for this year’s exams which are expected to run from 22nd March 2021 to 24th March 2021. Rehearsals will be on 19 March 2021.