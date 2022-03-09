Candidates sit last paper Wednesday as KCPE exam ends

ByChristine Muchira
The Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examinations has entered day three Wednesday with candidates sitting for their last paper.  

The 1,265,507 registered candidates are sitting social studies paper Wednesday morning.

On Tuesday candidates sat their science paper in the morning from 8.30, Kiswahili Lugha at 11.10 and Insha in the afternoon.

The Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) had indicated that the figure represents a 2.75% candidature increase, compared to 1,191,752 candidates who sat for the 2020 KCPE exam.

The exam is being administered in 28, 316 examination centres across the country.

State Department for Vocational and Technical Training Principal Secretary Margaret Mwakima Tuesday morning led in the distribution exercise for Day Three KCPE 2021 examination materials at Kikuyu Sub County.

KNEC has invited examiners online for the 2021 KCPE/KCSE marking exercise.

 

 

  

