The Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examinations has entered day three Wednesday with candidates sitting for their last paper.

The 1,265,507 registered candidates are sitting social studies paper Wednesday morning.

DAY THREE-#KCPE2021 8.30am-1045am: Social Studies and R.E 8.30am-10.45am: Social Studies and R.E (Large Print) 8.30am-11.15am: Social Studies and R.E (Braille) Best wishes — KNEC (@ExamsCouncil) March 9, 2022

On Tuesday candidates sat their science paper in the morning from 8.30, Kiswahili Lugha at 11.10 and Insha in the afternoon.

The Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) had indicated that the figure represents a 2.75% candidature increase, compared to 1,191,752 candidates who sat for the 2020 KCPE exam.

The exam is being administered in 28, 316 examination centres across the country.

State Department for Vocational and Technical Training Principal Secretary Margaret Mwakima Tuesday morning led in the distribution exercise for Day Three KCPE 2021 examination materials at Kikuyu Sub County.

PS for Early Learning and Basic Education Dr Julius Jwan presents Social Studies KCPE exams scripts to a centre manager at Kambi Moto in Rongai Subcounty headquarters in Nakuru County. pic.twitter.com/jJFtQ84UuL — EduMinKenya (@EduMinKenya) March 9, 2022

⁦@EduMinKenya⁩ Director for Field Services Hassan Duale leads distribution exercise for Day Three #KCPE2021 examination materials at the Bungoma South container ⁦@TSC_KE⁩ ⁦@KICDKenya⁩ pic.twitter.com/eMpTcuS5kb — KNEC (@ExamsCouncil) March 9, 2022

Distribution of Day Three #KCPE2021 examination materials at Kanamai container in Likoni in Mombasa County ⁦@KICDKenya⁩ ⁦@TSC_KE⁩ pic.twitter.com/HEqEwWFScW — KNEC (@ExamsCouncil) March 9, 2022

KNEC has invited examiners online for the 2021 KCPE/KCSE marking exercise.