KCPE candidates undertake rehearsals ahead of exams

The 2021 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) candidates are Friday undertaking rehearsals ahead of the exams which begin on Monday next week.

A total of 1,225,507 candidates are registered to sit for the exam that will end on Wednesday next week.

The Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) had indicated that the figure represents a 2.75% candidature increase, compared to 1,191,752 candidates who sat for the 2020 KCPE exam.

The exam will be administered in 28,316 examination centres across the country.

Click here to see the –> 2021 KCPE Timetable

In the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination, 831,015 candidates were registered to sit for the 2021 exam in 10,413 centres.

This is a candidature increase of 78,034 representing 9.39%. KCSE commenced on 28th February with practical papers, and will end on 1st April 2022. 242,406 teachers have been vetted to serve as invigilators, supervisors, centre managers and examiners during the national exams period.

On Thursday, Education Cabinet Secretary Prof. George Magoha cautioned candidates writing the upcoming KCPE and KCSE examinations against cheating in the exams.

Prof. Magoha said KNEC responsible for overseeing national examinations would ensure that the sanctity of the public exams was maintained.

The Education minister stated that success in life was all about honesty and hard work and urged parents, candidates and exam managers to eschew all forms of exam malpractices.

He reiterated that all cases of exam malpractices and irregularities would be swiftly investigated and decisively dealt with.