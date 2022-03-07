KCPE examination opening and distribution exercise kicks off

Education CS Prof. George Magoha has Monday morning supervised the distribution of day one Kenya Certificate Of Primary Education (KCPE) 2021 examination materials at Kakamega Central Container.

The 2021 KCPE kicks off Monday across the country.

He will then monitor the progress of the examination at various centres.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet Secretary for the Ministry of Interior and Coordination of National Government Fred Matiang’i supervised the opening and distribution exercise in Machakos Town. The exercise happened at the DCC’s office Kithimani, Yatta sub county Container.

ICT Youth and Innovation CS Joe Mucheru was in Kajiado Town. The exercise took place at the DCC’s office Kajiado Central Container.

Chief Administrative Secretary in the Ministry of Education Sarah Ruto supervised the exercise in Uasin Gishu County, at the Uasin Gishu Town Container.

While PS for Early Learning and Basic Education Dr Julius Jwan witnessed the opening and distribution of KCPE exams scripts at Kisii township.

In Nairobi County, the Principal Secretary, Ministry of Interior and Coordination of National Government Karanja Kibicho supervised the exercise at the Westlands DCC’s Office Container.

While in Nyeri County, Principal Secretary, State Department for Implementation of Curriculum Reforms Prof Fatuma Chege supervised the container opening and distribution of examination materials at the Nyeri Central DCC Container.

Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) chariman John Ondigo Onsati supervised the exercise in Meru County at Meru Town Container.

KNEC CEO Dr. David Njeng’ere supervised the exercise in Nairobi County at the Langata DCC Office near T-Mall.

Director/Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD) supervised the exercise in Kisumu County at the Kisumu Central Container.

A total of 1,225,507 candidates are registered to sit for the exam in 28,316 examination centres across the country.

KNEC had indicated that the figure represents a 2.75% candidature increase, compared to 1,191,752 candidates who sat for the 2020 KCPE exam.