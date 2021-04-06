KCPE exams to be released in two weeks time, CS Magoha says

Written By: Hunja Macharia/Wycliffe Oketch

Education Cabinet Secretary Prof. George Magoha says KCPE examination results could be released in the next two weeks.

Magoha said KCPE examination marking is progressing well and the results should be out in a fortnight if everything falls into schedule.

He said the marking of KCPE 2020 multiple choices is complete, with only Insha and Composition marking remaining.

The education CS at the same time has put on notice individuals aiding in the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Examinations cheating saying stern action will be taken against them.

CS Magoha said some unscrupulous individuals are distributing fake examination papers through Whatsapp groups, which is creating confusion among candidates.

Magoha spoke in Kisumu County where he supervised the distribution of Day 6 KCSE 2020 examination materials.

He called for extra vigilance among school heads and security personnel saying they must ensure the integrity of the exams remain intact.

Magoha said candidates found cheating will be allowed to complete their exams but actions will be taken against them after due process is followed.

The CS also said that candidates should be allowed to sit for exams regardless of whether they have cleared school fees.

 

