KCPE, KPSEA results to be released Thursday

The 2023 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) and the Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA) results will be released on Thursday, November 23, 2023.

The Ministry of Education has said the event will be officiated by Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu from 8am.

It will be held at the Kenya National Examination Council (KNEC) headquarters in South C, Nairobi.

About 1.4 million candidates undertook their KCPE exams and about 1.2 million did the KPSEA exams (Grade 6).

This year’s cohort was the last to undertake the KCPE to pave way for the full implementation of the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) in primary schools which will now see students undertaking KPSEA examinations.