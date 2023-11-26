KCPE results: Form one placement starts Monday amid protests and appeals

Form one placement exercise kicks off Monday, November 27 amid protests from disgruntled parents and candidates over alleged errors in the 2023 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examination results.

During the release of the results last week, Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu said the selection exercise will take place for two weeks to allow parents time to plan for admissions.

However, the exercise may be derailed if a section of parents and some school administrators make good their threat to move to court to stop the process if their concerns are not addressed.

The affected parents from a private school in Kitengela Sunday stormed Kenya National Examination Council’s (KNEC) Mitihani house headquarters in Nairobi, protesting the alleged irregular awarding of results.

They accused KNEC of dishonesty and demanded that Monday’s planned launch of Form One placement be stopped failure to which they will seek legal redress.

Their quest to be addressed by KNEC CEO Dr. David Njengere bore no fruit.

A top private school has reportedly written a protest letter to the council expressing dissatisfaction with the results.

The institution renowned for its sterling performance over the years is seeking a review after posting poor results.

In a statement issued on Saturday KNEC issued a one-month period to all those aggrieved by their results to officially present their appeals.

Dr. Njengere Saturday admitted that the exam body had received appeals over some errors in results obtained through the shortcode 40054 that was provided by the Ministry of Education.

“The error affected only the SMS results due to configuration issues, as the results in the KNEC portal are accurate. KNEC notified the SMS service provider and the error in the text messages was resolved immediately” he said.

The CEO who ruled out malpractices revealed that KNEC has received queries from candidates with low marks in some of the subjects, mainly in English and Kiswahili.

He added that they had so far reviewed and resolved 133 appeals.

Additional reporting by Wakhungu