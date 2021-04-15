KCPE results ready, to be released anytime

The 2020 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education results are out and are set to be released soon.

A meeting between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha has been scheduled for Thursday at State House, Nairobi, where the CS is expected to hand over the results to the Head of State before their release to the public.

While on a tour in Kisumu to supervise the distribution of KCSE examination materials, the Education had indicated that the KCPE examination results would be released anytime in a fortnight.

The revelation comes even as Early Learning and Basic Education Principal Secretary Dr. Julius Jwan announced that the KCPE candidates will join Form One in July 2021, in line with the Government’s 100 percent transition policy.

A total of 1,187,517 candidates across the country sat their 2020 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examinations.

This is the first time National examinations were conducted away from the traditional November and December months following disruptions occasioned by the Covid-19 pandemic.