KCSE 2020 results to be released by May 10

The Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) 2020 results will be released by May 10th.

Education CS George Magoha said the marking of the exams which concluded Thursday will begin immediately and be released before the resumption of normal school progamme in May.

The last batch of the 751,891 candidates sat the Arts and Design paper with marking expected to begin immediately.

The exams, however, were not without drama as 27 exam managers were arrested for engaging in exam irregularities which included attempts to open exam papers before the actual time of sitting the paper for the purposes of leaking it to students.

The 27 will face disciplinary action from their employer, the Teachers Service Commission.

37 civilians were also arrested for engaging in the irregularities while 53 mobile phones were confiscated in the hands of candidates.

In the meantime, the Form I selection process is set to be launched soon with Prof Magoha warning those he claims are colluding to deny poor students slots in top ranking schools in the country.

The Government has contracted Equity Group Foundation to identify needy students who will qualify for the 18 thousand scholarships by government.