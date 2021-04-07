KCSE candidates to benefit from Government training opportunities

Candidates sitting for the ongoing Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) Examinations will benefit from wide-ranging education and training opportunities from the Government.

Principal Secretary for Early Learning and Basic Education, Dr Julius Jwan while speaking to students at Mary Leakey Girls Secondary School said that high school education opens them up to academic, professional, vocation and educational training.

Jwan in addition urged the candidates to ensure they had post-secondary education and training experience.

“Make sure you get a chance to advance,” the PS advised students.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Jwan had visited the school in Kabete Sub-County, Kiambu County as part of the ongoing supervision of the KCSE examinations.

He was flanked by the area Deputy County Commissioner, Okaka Etiang and the area Sub County Director for Education, Lucy Irungu.

Elsewhere, the Government has reiterated its commitment to ensuring candidates sitting for the national examinations will get authentic results.

Livestock and Fisheries Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Lawrence Omuhaka made the remarks when he monitored the ongoing KCSE exams at Mbale Boys High School.

Omuhaka cited safeguarding the integrity of the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) and KCSE as one of the main reasons the Government had dispatched monitoring teams comprising high ranking officials in all parts of the country.

The CAS cited cases where weak students earn quality KCSE grades through fraudulent means before enrolling for good courses such as Medicine.

“The main reason we are here is to ensure candidates get what they deserve and to eliminate fraud,” Omuhaka said.

He warned that the Government will provide stiffer punishment to any education officials and students found violating examination regulations as stipulated by the Kenya National Examination Council (KNEC).

The CAS was flanked by Mbale Boys High School Principal Peter Omutiti as well as officers from the County Directorate of Education.