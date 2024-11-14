KCSE exam fraudster Collins Kemboi nabbed in Nakuru

One of the country’s most wanted fraudsters linked to the 2024 KCSE examination malpractices, Collins Kipchumba Kemboi, has been arrested in the Kiamunyi area of Nakuru.

Disguised as a woman named Dorothy Jerop Kiprono, the 23-year-old had become a major threat to KNEC officials, amassing over 78,000 followers on Telegram and 8,500 on WhatsApp, all seeking leaked exam papers.

In a coordinated crackdown to tackle the surge in exam cheating, DCI officers attached to KNEC, along with their Nakuru County counterparts, raided Kemboi’s residence.

Kemboi was apprehended with his “tools of trade” in plain sight.

Among the items confiscated were an Infinix Hot 10 Lite phone used for his operations, multiple SIM cards, national IDs with different names, and a driving license.

Further investigation revealed that Kemboi holds a Bachelor’s degree in Human Resource Management from a Kenyan university and works as a salesperson for an international company.

Originally from Kaseta in Sacho, Baringo County, Kemboi now finds himself facing serious charges, including fraud and unauthorized possession of examination materials.

He is currently being held at Nakuru Central Police Station and is set to appear in court tomorrow.