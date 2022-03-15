KCSE examination enters day two, CS Magoha lauds progress

Education Cabinet Secretary Prof. George Magoha is leading the monitoring of the distribution of KCSE examination materials on the second day of the exam.

Magoha is in Murangá County where he is expected to make several stops at various examination centers after supervising the opening of the examination container at Kenol earlier in the morning.

He continues to emphasise on a fairness, urging the students to maintain the highest level of discipline as they sit for their exam.

Magoha said the few cases of malpractices will be addressed in accordance with the law.

Basic Education PS Julius Jwan on the other hand is in Kabarnet where he called on exam Centre Managers to be professional as they carry out their mandate.

The Kenya National Examination Council Chairman Dr John Onsati was in Embakasi Nairobi County to supervises the distribution of materials while the CEO David Njengere was in Kiambu County.

The students will seat for their mathematics paper from 8 to 10:30AM, then sit for their English paper from 11:30AM to 2:30P.