KCSE kicks off countrywide as Magoha warns on exam cheating

831,015 form four are set to begin their 2021 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE ) theory examinations on Monday March 14 until April 1st.

The Ministry of Education while assuring smooth commencement of the exams across the country continues to warn those planning to engage in exam malpractices.

The examination which will be administered in 10,413 centres will see candidates sit English paper one and Chemistry paper one in the morning followed by Mathematics paper one and English comprehension.

The papers will be disseminated from 483 distribution centres nationwide.

Senior officials are monitoring distribution activities at various containers as follows; Cabinet Secretary George Magoha will supervise the examination distribution and monitoring exercise of the first day’s KCSE materials in Mombasa County. He will then commence the day’s activities at the Nyali DCC Office Container.

CAS Sarah Ruto will monitor the examination in Meru County and will start the exercise at the Meru Central DCC Container.

PS Julius Jwan will supervise the day’s activities in Uasin Gishu County and will commence the activities at the Eldoret Town container.

PS Alfred Cheruiyot will then supervise the day’s monitoring activities in Kajiado County as he commences the activities at the Ngong Town container.

Oh her part, PS Fatuma Chege will supervise the day’s activities in Nyeri County and will commence the activities at the Nyeri Central container.

The Ministry of Education team will also be joined by TSC CEO Nancy Macharia who will supervise the day’s activities in Nakuru County and will commence the activities at the Nakuru Town container in Rongai Subcounty.

KNEC Chairman John Onsati will supervise the day’s activities in Nairobi County as he commences the day’s activities at the Kibra DCC container.

Onsati’s counterpart, KNEC CEO Dr John Njengere will supervise the day’s activities in Starehe Sub-County and will commence the day’s activities at the Starehe DCC container.

Finally, KICD CEO Charles Ong’ondo will supervise the Day’s activities in Vihiga County and will commence the day’s activities at the Vihiga Central container.

2022 will see the Kenya National Examination Council administer two national examinations.

The 2022 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education is expected to run between November 28 and December 1 while the KCSE will be done from December 1 to December 23 alongside the final assessment for the pioneer class of the new curriculum who will be completing Grade 6.

According to the ministry, the candidates have until April 1 to submit their choice of courses.

Starting February 28, both candidates and school centres are required to apply for suitable universities or TVETs courses.

The Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service announced that school heads and students can access the portal.

Students are paying Ksh 500 application fees for the process.